We Analyzed the Future Direction of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML), Here is What We Found

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) went down by -5.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $881.12. The company’s stock price has collected -14.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

Is It Worth Investing in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ :ASML) Right Now?

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ASML is at 1.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 24 analysts out of 31 who provided ratings for ASML Holding N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $615.14, which is $282.74 above the current price. ASML currently public float of 399.40M and currently shorts hold a 0.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASML was 1.04M shares.

ASML’s Market Performance

ASML stocks went down by -14.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.87% and a quarterly performance of -10.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.36% for ASML Holding N.V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.01% for ASML stocks with a simple moving average of -30.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASML

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASML reach a price target of $590. The rating they have provided for ASML stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 29th, 2022.

ASML Trading at -20.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares sank -15.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASML fell by -14.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $445.43. In addition, ASML Holding N.V. saw -49.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASML

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.12 for the present operating margin

+51.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for ASML Holding N.V. stands at +31.61. The total capital return value is set at 38.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.66. Equity return is now at value 59.00, with 18.80 for asset returns.

Based on ASML Holding N.V. (ASML), the company’s capital structure generated 46.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.88. Total debt to assets is 15.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.