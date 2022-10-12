Wall Street Pummels Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) After Recent Earnings Report

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) went down by -2.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.58. The company’s stock price has collected -4.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 04/22/22 that There’s a smart way to invest in the clean-energy transition right now (and not just EVs, solar and wind)

Is It Worth Investing in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE :ST) Right Now?

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ST is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Sensata Technologies Holding plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $51.56, which is $12.96 above the current price. ST currently public float of 154.35M and currently shorts hold a 2.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ST was 1.41M shares.

ST’s Market Performance

ST stocks went down by -4.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.76% and a quarterly performance of -4.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.15% for Sensata Technologies Holding plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.09% for ST stocks with a simple moving average of -21.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ST stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for ST by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ST in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $55 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ST reach a price target of $68, previously predicting the price at $62. The rating they have provided for ST stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 14th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to ST, setting the target price at $67 in the report published on January 14th of the current year.

ST Trading at -8.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares sank -7.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ST fell by -4.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.24. In addition, Sensata Technologies Holding plc saw -38.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ST starting from Votava Shannon M., who sale 1,800 shares at the price of $48.81 back on Jun 07. After this action, Votava Shannon M. now owns 16,389 shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc, valued at $87,858 using the latest closing price.

ZIDE STEPHEN M, the Director of Sensata Technologies Holding plc, sale 12,900 shares at $45.79 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that ZIDE STEPHEN M is holding 21,536 shares at $590,708 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.19 for the present operating margin

+29.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sensata Technologies Holding plc stands at +9.54. Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 3.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.68.