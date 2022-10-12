Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) went up by 3.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $96.11. The company’s stock price has collected 0.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ :TXRH) Right Now?

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TXRH is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Texas Roadhouse Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

TXRH currently public float of 66.44M and currently shorts hold a 7.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TXRH was 782.05K shares.

TXRH’s Market Performance

TXRH stocks went up by 0.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.29% and a quarterly performance of 15.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.10% for Texas Roadhouse Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.16% for TXRH stocks with a simple moving average of 8.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXRH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TXRH stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for TXRH by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for TXRH in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $90 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TXRH reach a price target of $96. The rating they have provided for TXRH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 27th, 2022.

Northcoast gave a rating of “Buy” to TXRH, setting the target price at $108 in the report published on May 04th of the current year.

TXRH Trading at 1.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXRH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares surge +3.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXRH rose by +0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.73. In addition, Texas Roadhouse Inc. saw 2.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXRH starting from Colson Christopher C., who sale 1,357 shares at the price of $94.36 back on Aug 18. After this action, Colson Christopher C. now owns 3,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc., valued at $128,047 using the latest closing price.

Morgan Gerald L., the CEO, PRESIDENT of Texas Roadhouse Inc., sale 335 shares at $95.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Morgan Gerald L. is holding 81,212 shares at $31,825 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXRH

Equity return is now at value 24.80, with 10.40 for asset returns.