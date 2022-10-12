Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) went up by 5.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.51. The company’s stock price has collected 2.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/14/21 that Inflation Bets Give a Boost to Small-Cap Stocks

Is It Worth Investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE :SKT) Right Now?

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SKT is at 1.68.

SKT currently public float of 101.72M and currently shorts hold a 6.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SKT was 675.27K shares.

SKT’s Market Performance

SKT stocks went up by 2.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.70% and a quarterly performance of 5.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.87% for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.24% for SKT stocks with a simple moving average of -6.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKT stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for SKT by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for SKT in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $22 based on the research report published on November 05th of the previous year 2021.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SKT reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for SKT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 03rd, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to SKT, setting the target price at $12.50 in the report published on March 09th of the previous year.

SKT Trading at -0.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares surge +2.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKT rose by +2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.58. In addition, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. saw -19.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKT starting from REDDIN THOMAS, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $19.20 back on May 17. After this action, REDDIN THOMAS now owns 40,654 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc., valued at $96,000 using the latest closing price.

REDDIN THOMAS, the Director of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $18.00 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that REDDIN THOMAS is holding 45,654 shares at $180,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.44 for the present operating margin

+41.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. stands at +2.82. Equity return is now at value 8.80, with 2.00 for asset returns.