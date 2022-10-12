Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Rapid7 Inc. (RPD)

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) went up by 3.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $145.00. The company’s stock price has collected -8.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ :RPD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RPD is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Rapid7 Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $82.07, which is $42.39 above the current price. RPD currently public float of 57.70M and currently shorts hold a 8.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RPD was 677.54K shares.

RPD’s Market Performance

RPD stocks went down by -8.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.61% and a quarterly performance of -40.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.02% for Rapid7 Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.26% for RPD stocks with a simple moving average of -49.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPD stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for RPD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RPD in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $60 based on the research report published on October 11th of the current year 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to RPD, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on April 12th of the current year.

RPD Trading at -26.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.23%, as shares sank -25.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPD fell by -8.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.30. In addition, Rapid7 Inc. saw -64.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPD starting from Adams Timothy M, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $65.50 back on May 09. After this action, Adams Timothy M now owns 106,540 shares of Rapid7 Inc., valued at $327,516 using the latest closing price.

Schodorf Thomas E, the Director of Rapid7 Inc., sale 260 shares at $112.54 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that Schodorf Thomas E is holding 5,290 shares at $29,260 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.97 for the present operating margin

+66.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rapid7 Inc. stands at -27.33. Equity return is now at value 129.50, with -13.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.