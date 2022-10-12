Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) went down by -4.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $105.29. The company’s stock price has collected -12.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/20/21 that Procore Technologies Aims to Digitize Construction. Its IPO Gained 31%.

Is It Worth Investing in Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE :PCOR) Right Now?

PCOR currently public float of 120.23M and currently shorts hold a 4.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PCOR was 798.76K shares.

PCOR’s Market Performance

PCOR stocks went down by -12.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.86% and a quarterly performance of 5.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.93% for Procore Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.05% for PCOR stocks with a simple moving average of -14.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCOR stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for PCOR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PCOR in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $73 based on the research report published on September 22nd of the current year 2022.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PCOR reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for PCOR stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on September 06th, 2022.

PCOR Trading at -14.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.61%, as shares sank -15.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCOR fell by -12.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.59. In addition, Procore Technologies Inc. saw -39.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCOR starting from Courtemanche Craig F. Jr., who sale 24,200 shares at the price of $49.50 back on Oct 03. After this action, Courtemanche Craig F. Jr. now owns 3,683,087 shares of Procore Technologies Inc., valued at $1,197,878 using the latest closing price.

Courtemanche Craig F. Jr., the CEO & President of Procore Technologies Inc., sale 24,200 shares at $52.83 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Courtemanche Craig F. Jr. is holding 3,707,287 shares at $1,278,460 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-53.74 for the present operating margin

+79.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Procore Technologies Inc. stands at -51.51. Equity return is now at value -21.30, with -15.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.