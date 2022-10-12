Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for TuanChe Limited (TC)

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) went up by 10.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.49. The company’s stock price has collected 25.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ :TC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TC is at -0.13.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

TC currently public float of 10.27M and currently shorts hold a 0.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TC was 71.54K shares.

TC’s Market Performance

TC stocks went up by 25.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 59.38% and a quarterly performance of 131.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 145.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.02% for TuanChe Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 55.43% for TC stocks with a simple moving average of 110.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TC stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for TC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TC in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $13 based on the research report published on May 21st of the previous year 2019.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TC reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for TC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 05th, 2019.

TC Trading at 81.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.18%, as shares surge +65.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +180.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TC rose by +25.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.38. In addition, TuanChe Limited saw 80.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TC

Equity return is now at value -64.40, with -37.40 for asset returns.