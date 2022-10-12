Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) went up by 6.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.31. The company’s stock price has collected 0.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/20/22 that A Cosmetics Brand Defies Inflation With Its $3 Lipstick

Is It Worth Investing in e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE :ELF) Right Now?

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 76.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ELF is at 1.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.50, which is $1.93 above the current price. ELF currently public float of 49.55M and currently shorts hold a 4.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ELF was 614.81K shares.

ELF’s Market Performance

ELF stocks went up by 0.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.95% and a quarterly performance of 27.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 34.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.40% for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.31% for ELF stocks with a simple moving average of 32.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELF stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ELF by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ELF in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $46 based on the research report published on October 11th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ELF reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for ELF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 14th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to ELF, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on August 12th of the current year.

ELF Trading at 4.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares surge +4.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELF rose by +0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.92. In addition, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. saw 19.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELF starting from AMIN TARANG, who sale 8,332 shares at the price of $38.71 back on Oct 05. After this action, AMIN TARANG now owns 368,171 shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc., valued at $322,501 using the latest closing price.

AMIN TARANG, the Chief Executive Officer of e.l.f. Beauty Inc., sale 39,744 shares at $38.68 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that AMIN TARANG is holding 347,496 shares at $1,537,288 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.60 for the present operating margin

+58.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. stands at +5.55. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 5.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.97.