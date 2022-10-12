Is Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) a Keeper?

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) went down by -1.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.00. The company’s stock price has collected -6.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE :CRBG) Right Now?

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Corebridge Financial Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.00. CRBG currently public float of 141.86M. Today, the average trading volume of CRBG was 3.99M shares.

CRBG’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.68% for CRBG stocks with a simple moving average of -4.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRBG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRBG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CRBG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CRBG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $23 based on the research report published on October 11th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRBG reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for CRBG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 10th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to CRBG, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on October 10th of the current year.

CRBG Trading at -4.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRBG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.45% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRBG fell by -6.53%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Corebridge Financial Inc. saw -6.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.