Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) went up by 4.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.12. The company’s stock price has collected -15.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/25/22 that GE Is Taking a Stake in EV Business With Technology Sale to Hyliion

Is It Worth Investing in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE :HYLN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HYLN is at 1.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Hyliion Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.83, which is $1.29 above the current price. HYLN currently public float of 116.44M and currently shorts hold a 13.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HYLN was 1.35M shares.

HYLN’s Market Performance

HYLN stocks went down by -15.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.60% and a quarterly performance of -30.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.88% for Hyliion Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.53% for HYLN stocks with a simple moving average of -34.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYLN stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for HYLN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HYLN in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on August 11th of the current year 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to HYLN, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on March 02nd of the current year.

HYLN Trading at -28.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.27%, as shares sank -16.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYLN fell by -15.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.91. In addition, Hyliion Holdings Corp. saw -59.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYLN starting from Sexton Patrick, who sale 68,579 shares at the price of $3.31 back on Apr 26. After this action, Sexton Patrick now owns 364,499 shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp., valued at $227,065 using the latest closing price.

Healy Thomas J., the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Hyliion Holdings Corp., sale 400,000 shares at $4.47 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Healy Thomas J. is holding 32,972,856 shares at $1,787,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48048.50 for the present operating margin

-2076.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hyliion Holdings Corp. stands at -48024.00. Equity return is now at value -21.60, with -20.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 25.37.