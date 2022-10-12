Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX) went up by 6.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.15. The company’s stock price has collected -6.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE :DX) Right Now?

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DX is at 1.13.

DX currently public float of 43.59M and currently shorts hold a 2.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DX was 1.04M shares.

DX’s Market Performance

DX stocks went down by -6.57% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.07% and a quarterly performance of -27.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.39% for Dynex Capital Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.69% for DX stocks with a simple moving average of -24.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DX stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for DX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DX in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $18.75 based on the research report published on June 09th of the current year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DX reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for DX stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on December 18th, 2020.

DX Trading at -19.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.83%, as shares sank -21.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DX fell by -6.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.06. In addition, Dynex Capital Inc. saw -28.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DX starting from Popenoe Smriti Laxman, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $15.50 back on Sep 02. After this action, Popenoe Smriti Laxman now owns 124,526 shares of Dynex Capital Inc., valued at $31,000 using the latest closing price.

Popenoe Smriti Laxman, the President and Co-CIO of Dynex Capital Inc., purchase 325 shares at $15.27 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Popenoe Smriti Laxman is holding 325 shares at $4,963 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DX

Equity return is now at value 24.40, with 4.80 for asset returns.