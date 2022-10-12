Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)?

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) went down by -4.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $223.36. The company’s stock price has collected -8.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/19/22 that Stocks Won’t Sink Forever. Here Are Cheap Plays on the Market’s Recovery.

Is It Worth Investing in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ :TROW) Right Now?

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TROW is at 1.30.

TROW currently public float of 221.32M and currently shorts hold a 7.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TROW was 1.57M shares.

TROW’s Market Performance

TROW stocks went down by -8.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.26% and a quarterly performance of -7.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.00% for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.89% for TROW stocks with a simple moving average of -26.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TROW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TROW stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TROW by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for TROW in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $88 based on the research report published on July 11th of the current year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TROW reach a price target of $107, previously predicting the price at $122. The rating they have provided for TROW stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on June 29th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to TROW, setting the target price at $135 in the report published on June 13th of the current year.

TROW Trading at -16.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TROW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares sank -13.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TROW fell by -11.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.41. In addition, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. saw -47.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TROW starting from Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi, who sale 11,891 shares at the price of $126.91 back on Aug 04. After this action, Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi now owns 136,410 shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., valued at $1,509,097 using the latest closing price.

Hiebler Jessica M, the Principal Accounting Officer of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., sale 959 shares at $124.57 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Hiebler Jessica M is holding 12,183 shares at $119,466 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TROW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.90 for the present operating margin

+84.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. stands at +39.14. Equity return is now at value 26.80, with 19.70 for asset returns.