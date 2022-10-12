Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH)?

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) went up by 1.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.47. The company’s stock price has collected -12.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :LNTH) Right Now?

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 156.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LNTH is at 0.81.

LNTH currently public float of 67.06M and currently shorts hold a 4.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LNTH was 1.12M shares.

LNTH’s Market Performance

LNTH stocks went down by -12.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.26% and a quarterly performance of -0.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 189.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.02% for Lantheus Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.21% for LNTH stocks with a simple moving average of 14.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNTH stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for LNTH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LNTH in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $91 based on the research report published on May 09th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LNTH reach a price target of $77. The rating they have provided for LNTH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 13th, 2022.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to LNTH, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on February 01st of the previous year.

LNTH Trading at -14.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.57%, as shares sank -20.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNTH fell by -12.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +127.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.97. In addition, Lantheus Holdings Inc. saw 132.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNTH starting from Sabens Andrea, who sale 386 shares at the price of $85.83 back on Sep 15. After this action, Sabens Andrea now owns 62,390 shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc., valued at $33,130 using the latest closing price.

MARKISON BRIAN A, the Director of Lantheus Holdings Inc., sale 41,812 shares at $84.24 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that MARKISON BRIAN A is holding 32,608 shares at $3,522,293 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNTH

Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 3.50 for asset returns.