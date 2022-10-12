Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI)?

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) went down by -1.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.21. The company’s stock price has collected -5.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/11/22 that Deere Invests Billions in Self-Driving Tractors, Smart Crop Sprayers

Is It Worth Investing in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE :CNHI) Right Now?

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CNHI is at 1.65.

CNHI currently public float of 994.79M and currently shorts hold a 1.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNHI was 3.38M shares.

CNHI’s Market Performance

CNHI stocks went down by -5.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.98% and a quarterly performance of 5.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.85% for CNH Industrial N.V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.86% for CNHI stocks with a simple moving average of -16.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNHI stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CNHI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CNHI in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $17 based on the research report published on September 28th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNHI reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for CNHI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 18th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to CNHI, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on February 17th of the current year.

CNHI Trading at -4.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -5.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNHI fell by -5.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.72. In addition, CNH Industrial N.V. saw -31.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.49 for the present operating margin

+21.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for CNH Industrial N.V. stands at +5.15. Equity return is now at value 24.70, with 3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.