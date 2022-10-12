Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH)?

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) went up by 2.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.28. The company’s stock price has collected 0.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/22/22 that Failing in an Oligopoly Takes Serious Mismanagement

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CAH is at 0.78.

CAH currently public float of 260.97M and currently shorts hold a 7.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CAH was 2.86M shares.

CAH’s Market Performance

CAH stocks went up by 0.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.88% and a quarterly performance of 32.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 44.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.37% for Cardinal Health Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.96% for CAH stocks with a simple moving average of 21.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAH stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CAH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CAH in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $76 based on the research report published on August 22nd of the current year 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to CAH, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on May 18th of the current year.

CAH Trading at 4.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +5.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAH rose by +0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.83. In addition, Cardinal Health Inc. saw 36.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAH starting from Snow Ola M, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $49.17 back on Nov 18. After this action, Snow Ola M now owns 36,969 shares of Cardinal Health Inc., valued at $491,700 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAH

Equity return is now at value -378.90, with -2.20 for asset returns.