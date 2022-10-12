Can SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE) Remain Competitive?

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) went up by 1.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.65. The company’s stock price has collected -7.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ :SPNE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SPNE is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for SeaSpine Holdings Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.18, which is $12.64 above the current price. SPNE currently public float of 33.42M and currently shorts hold a 1.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPNE was 145.70K shares.

SPNE’s Market Performance

SPNE stocks went down by -7.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.18% and a quarterly performance of -3.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.60% for SeaSpine Holdings Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.23% for SPNE stocks with a simple moving average of -37.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPNE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPNE stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for SPNE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SPNE in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $21 based on the research report published on April 22nd of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPNE reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for SPNE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 13th, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to SPNE, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

SPNE Trading at -13.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.24%, as shares sank -13.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPNE fell by -7.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.97. In addition, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation saw -58.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPNE starting from Standish Beau, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $5.73 back on Jul 14. After this action, Standish Beau now owns 0 shares of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, valued at $286,500 using the latest closing price.

Gaeta Renee, the Director of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, sale 2,000 shares at $12.03 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Gaeta Renee is holding 20,113 shares at $24,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPNE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.48 for the present operating margin

+57.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for SeaSpine Holdings Corporation stands at -28.39. Equity return is now at value -21.90, with -17.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.70.