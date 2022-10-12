Buy or Sell Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE:DEA) went up by 2.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.65. The company’s stock price has collected -2.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE :DEA) Right Now?

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE:DEA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 47.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DEA is at 0.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Easterly Government Properties Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $20.83, which is $5.58 above the current price. DEA currently public float of 90.47M and currently shorts hold a 7.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DEA was 613.86K shares.

DEA’s Market Performance

DEA stocks went down by -2.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.00% and a quarterly performance of -17.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.79% for Easterly Government Properties Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.02% for DEA stocks with a simple moving average of -20.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DEA

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DEA reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for DEA stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 07th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to DEA, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on October 15th of the previous year.

DEA Trading at -12.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares sank -13.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DEA fell by -2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.29. In addition, Easterly Government Properties Inc. saw -31.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DEA starting from Trimble William C., who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $21.40 back on Mar 29. After this action, Trimble William C. now owns 91,279 shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc., valued at $149,800 using the latest closing price.

Crate Darrell W, the Chairman of Easterly Government Properties Inc., sale 10,406 shares at $20.94 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Crate Darrell W is holding 773 shares at $217,902 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DEA

Equity return is now at value 2.30, with 1.00 for asset returns.