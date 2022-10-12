Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) went up by 6.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.04. The company’s stock price has collected -4.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ATRA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATRA is at 0.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $18.79, which is $14.75 above the current price. ATRA currently public float of 93.69M and currently shorts hold a 13.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATRA was 2.66M shares.

ATRA’s Market Performance

ATRA stocks went down by -4.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.72% and a quarterly performance of 3.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.50% for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.75% for ATRA stocks with a simple moving average of -49.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATRA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ATRA by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for ATRA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATRA reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for ATRA stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 13th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to ATRA, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on July 13th of the current year.

ATRA Trading at -2.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.04%, as shares sank -11.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATRA fell by -4.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.87. In addition, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. saw -74.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATRA starting from Touchon Pascal, who sale 14,806 shares at the price of $5.04 back on Aug 16. After this action, Touchon Pascal now owns 457,287 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., valued at $74,548 using the latest closing price.

Dupont Jakob, the EVP, Head of R&D of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., sale 4,124 shares at $5.03 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Dupont Jakob is holding 158,882 shares at $20,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATRA

Equity return is now at value -92.40, with -56.60 for asset returns.