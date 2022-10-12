Arcimoto Inc. (FUV): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) went down by -9.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.26. The company’s stock price has collected -31.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/23/22 that Arcimoto Stock Gives Back Gains. The EV Maker Has a New Factory and a Self-Driving Plan.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ :FUV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FUV is at 2.50.

FUV currently public float of 30.82M and currently shorts hold a 32.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FUV was 787.15K shares.

FUV’s Market Performance

FUV stocks went down by -31.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -54.95% and a quarterly performance of -71.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -91.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.79% for Arcimoto Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -39.85% for FUV stocks with a simple moving average of -78.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FUV

Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FUV reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for FUV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 10th, 2021.

FUV Trading at -56.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.06%, as shares sank -51.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUV fell by -31.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4645. In addition, Arcimoto Inc. saw -88.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FUV

Equity return is now at value -119.20, with -97.00 for asset returns.