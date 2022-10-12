Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) went up by 1.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.82. The company’s stock price has collected -7.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE :AIRC) Right Now?

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Apartment Income REIT Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $46.60, which is $10.53 above the current price. AIRC currently public float of 153.65M and currently shorts hold a 1.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AIRC was 712.64K shares.

AIRC’s Market Performance

AIRC stocks went down by -7.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.72% and a quarterly performance of -11.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.61% for Apartment Income REIT Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.78% for AIRC stocks with a simple moving average of -22.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIRC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AIRC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AIRC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $44 based on the research report published on July 22nd of the current year 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to AIRC, setting the target price at $63 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

AIRC Trading at -12.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares sank -13.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIRC fell by -7.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.85. In addition, Apartment Income REIT Corp. saw -33.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIRC starting from Murphy Devin Ignatius, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $39.50 back on Sep 22. After this action, Murphy Devin Ignatius now owns 8,886 shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp., valued at $19,750 using the latest closing price.

O’Grady Matthew, the Senior Vice President of Apartment Income REIT Corp., purchase 543 shares at $46.04 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that O’Grady Matthew is holding 19,540 shares at $24,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.31 for the present operating margin

+21.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apartment Income REIT Corp. stands at +59.78. Equity return is now at value 50.40, with 14.90 for asset returns.