American Well Corporation (AMWL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) went up by 2.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.70. The company’s stock price has collected -2.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/13/20 that Teladoc Sues Rival Over Hospital Robot Patents

Is It Worth Investing in American Well Corporation (NYSE :AMWL) Right Now?

AMWL currently public float of 186.40M and currently shorts hold a 6.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMWL was 1.42M shares.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

AMWL’s Market Performance

AMWL stocks went down by -2.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.53% and a quarterly performance of -9.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.68% for American Well Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.73% for AMWL stocks with a simple moving average of -5.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMWL stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for AMWL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AMWL in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $5 based on the research report published on September 07th of the current year 2022.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMWL reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for AMWL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 14th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to AMWL, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on April 01st of the current year.

AMWL Trading at -8.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.05%, as shares sank -2.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMWL fell by -2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.82. In addition, American Well Corporation saw -34.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMWL starting from Schoenberg Ido, who sale 136,244 shares at the price of $3.74 back on Sep 21. After this action, Schoenberg Ido now owns 1,616,626 shares of American Well Corporation, valued at $509,716 using the latest closing price.

Schoenberg Roy, the President, co-CEO of American Well Corporation, sale 125,508 shares at $3.74 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Schoenberg Roy is holding 2,425,957 shares at $469,551 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMWL

Equity return is now at value -19.70, with -17.10 for asset returns.