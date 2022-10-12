Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) went up by 14.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.63. The company’s stock price has collected 20.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :ALBO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALBO is at 0.80.

The average price from analysts is $53.14, which is $30.25 above the current price. ALBO currently public float of 17.16M and currently shorts hold a 12.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALBO was 389.67K shares.

ALBO’s Market Performance

ALBO stocks went up by 20.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.78% and a quarterly performance of -5.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.93% for Albireo Pharma Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.30% for ALBO stocks with a simple moving average of -7.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALBO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALBO stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for ALBO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALBO in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $55 based on the research report published on September 08th of the current year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALBO reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for ALBO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 28th, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to ALBO, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

ALBO Trading at 20.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALBO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.54%, as shares surge +31.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALBO rose by +20.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.12. In addition, Albireo Pharma Inc. saw 0.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALBO starting from Stephenson Pamela, who sale 445 shares at the price of $19.40 back on Sep 26. After this action, Stephenson Pamela now owns 45,751 shares of Albireo Pharma Inc., valued at $8,635 using the latest closing price.

Duncan Jason, the Chief Legal Officer and GC of Albireo Pharma Inc., sale 313 shares at $23.88 during a trade that took place back on Jul 25, which means that Duncan Jason is holding 15,587 shares at $7,473 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALBO

Equity return is now at value -23.40, with -13.30 for asset returns.