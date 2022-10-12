A Lesson to Learn: Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) went down by -3.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $174.14. The company’s stock price has collected -11.95% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/04/22 that Skyworks Solutions Issues Weak Guidance. It Has China Headwinds.

Is It Worth Investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :SWKS) Right Now?

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SWKS is at 1.23.

The average price from analysts is $129.56, which is $51.22 above the current price. SWKS currently public float of 159.86M and currently shorts hold a 2.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SWKS was 1.86M shares.

SWKS’s Market Performance

SWKS stocks went down by -11.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.68% and a quarterly performance of -17.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.53% for Skyworks Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.40% for SWKS stocks with a simple moving average of -30.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWKS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SWKS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SWKS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $95 based on the research report published on October 11th of the current year 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWKS reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for SWKS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 13th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to SWKS, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on June 29th of the current year.

SWKS Trading at -19.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares sank -17.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWKS fell by -11.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.89. In addition, Skyworks Solutions Inc. saw -47.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWKS starting from Durham Karilee A, who sale 5,858 shares at the price of $112.26 back on Aug 08. After this action, Durham Karilee A now owns 10,130 shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc., valued at $657,621 using the latest closing price.

GRIFFIN LIAM, the Chairman, CEO and President of Skyworks Solutions Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $140.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that GRIFFIN LIAM is holding 52,711 shares at $1,400,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWKS

Equity return is now at value 24.60, with 15.10 for asset returns.