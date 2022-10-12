A Lesson to Learn: Nexalin Technology Inc. (NXL)

Nexalin Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL) went up by 11.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.95. The company’s stock price has collected 11.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nexalin Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :NXL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Nexalin Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

NXL currently public float of 6.35M. Today, the average trading volume of NXL was 478.92K shares.

NXL’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.21% for NXL stocks with a simple moving average of -2.21% for the last 200 days.

NXL Trading at -2.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.63% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXL rose by +11.61%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Nexalin Technology Inc. saw -44.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXL starting from Elson Marilyn, who purchase 9,500 shares at the price of $1.12 back on Sep 28. After this action, Elson Marilyn now owns 835,244 shares of Nexalin Technology Inc., valued at $10,640 using the latest closing price.

Elson Marilyn, the Ms. Elson serves as CFO of Nexalin Technology Inc., purchase 36,000 shares at $4.15 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that Elson Marilyn is holding 825,744 shares at $149,400 based on the most recent closing price.