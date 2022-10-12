A Lesson to Learn: Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO)

Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) went up by 54.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.80. The company’s stock price has collected -14.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ :HPCO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Hempacco Co. Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

HPCO currently public float of 2.56M and currently shorts hold a 1.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HPCO was 2.40M shares.

HPCO’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.47% for Hempacco Co. Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 36.04% for HPCO stocks with a simple moving average of 0.24% for the last 200 days.

HPCO Trading at 0.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.74%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPCO rose by +42.62%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.48. In addition, Hempacco Co. Inc. saw -71.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HPCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-139.76 for the present operating margin

+28.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hempacco Co. Inc. stands at -156.36.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.