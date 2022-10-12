A Lesson to Learn: Enbridge Inc. (ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) went down by -1.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.67. The company’s stock price has collected -8.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/15/21 that 5 takeaways from the COP26 climate summit investors need to know

Is It Worth Investing in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE :ENB) Right Now?

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ENB is at 0.81.

ENB currently public float of 2.02B and currently shorts hold a 1.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENB was 3.19M shares.

ENB’s Market Performance

ENB stocks went down by -8.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.07% and a quarterly performance of -13.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.39% for Enbridge Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.94% for ENB stocks with a simple moving average of -16.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENB

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to ENB, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

ENB Trading at -13.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares sank -14.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENB fell by -8.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.84. In addition, Enbridge Inc. saw -7.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ENB

Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 2.90 for asset returns.