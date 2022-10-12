2U Inc. (TWOU) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) went up by 2.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.91. The company’s stock price has collected -18.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/06/22 that University Courses Sometimes Come From a Company

Is It Worth Investing in 2U Inc. (NASDAQ :TWOU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TWOU is at 1.02.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $13.59, which is $9.12 above the current price. TWOU currently public float of 74.67M and currently shorts hold a 10.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWOU was 1.13M shares.

TWOU’s Market Performance

TWOU stocks went down by -18.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -33.50% and a quarterly performance of -50.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.69% for 2U Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.56% for TWOU stocks with a simple moving average of -50.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWOU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWOU stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for TWOU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TWOU in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $11 based on the research report published on July 25th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWOU reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for TWOU stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on May 25th, 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Neutral” to TWOU, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on March 30th of the current year.

TWOU Trading at -28.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWOU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.99%, as shares sank -27.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWOU fell by -18.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.43. In addition, 2U Inc. saw -73.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWOU starting from Peters Gregory K, who purchase 49,663 shares at the price of $10.07 back on Feb 15. After this action, Peters Gregory K now owns 164,589 shares of 2U Inc., valued at $500,106 using the latest closing price.

CHERNIS MARK, the Chief Operating Officer of 2U Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $9.92 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that CHERNIS MARK is holding 349,939 shares at $99,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWOU

Equity return is now at value -42.60, with -15.30 for asset returns.