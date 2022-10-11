Why Asana Inc. (ASAN)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) went down by -7.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $145.79. The company’s stock price has collected -6.96% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/08/22 that Asana, GameStop, Moderna, Revance, and More Stock Market Movers

Is It Worth Investing in Asana Inc. (NYSE :ASAN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Asana Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

ASAN currently public float of 54.88M and currently shorts hold a 33.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASAN was 4.04M shares.

ASAN’s Market Performance

ASAN stocks went down by -6.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.06% and a quarterly performance of 21.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.47% for Asana Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.24% for ASAN stocks with a simple moving average of -34.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASAN stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ASAN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ASAN in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $23 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the current year 2022.

MoffettNathanson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASAN reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for ASAN stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to ASAN, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on September 01st of the current year.

ASAN Trading at -3.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.09%, as shares sank -22.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASAN fell by -6.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.58. In addition, Asana Inc. saw -70.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASAN starting from LACEY ELEANOR B, who sale 303 shares at the price of $22.91 back on Sep 22. After this action, LACEY ELEANOR B now owns 168,304 shares of Asana Inc., valued at $6,942 using the latest closing price.

LACEY ELEANOR B, the GC, Corporate Secretary of Asana Inc., sale 1,855 shares at $23.60 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that LACEY ELEANOR B is holding 168,607 shares at $43,782 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASAN

Equity return is now at value -212.30, with -53.80 for asset returns.