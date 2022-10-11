Wall Street Pummels PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI) After Recent Earnings Report

PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) went up by 2.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.49. The company’s stock price has collected 8.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE :PGTI) Right Now?

PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PGTI is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for PGT Innovations Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.25, which is $6.98 above the current price. PGTI currently public float of 57.14M and currently shorts hold a 3.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PGTI was 423.25K shares.

PGTI’s Market Performance

PGTI stocks went up by 8.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.69% and a quarterly performance of 29.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.18% for PGT Innovations Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.54% for PGTI stocks with a simple moving average of 19.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGTI stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for PGTI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PGTI in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $38 based on the research report published on August 18th of the current year 2022.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGTI reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for PGTI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 17th, 2020.

PGTI Trading at 10.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.85% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares surge +9.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGTI rose by +8.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.97. In addition, PGT Innovations Inc. saw 5.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGTI starting from Hershberger Rodney, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $21.61 back on Oct 03. After this action, Hershberger Rodney now owns 1,364,638 shares of PGT Innovations Inc., valued at $43,221 using the latest closing price.

LaPinska Deborah L, the Sr. V.P. and CHRO of PGT Innovations Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $20.92 during a trade that took place back on Sep 30, which means that LaPinska Deborah L is holding 142,820 shares at $209,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.10 for the present operating margin

+31.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for PGT Innovations Inc. stands at +2.31. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 4.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.10.