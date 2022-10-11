Wall Street Pummels IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) After Recent Earnings Report

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) went up by 3.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.30. The company’s stock price has collected 1.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :IDYA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IDYA is at 0.95.

The average price from analysts is $21.00, which is $6.51 above the current price. IDYA currently public float of 46.58M and currently shorts hold a 7.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IDYA was 472.63K shares.

IDYA’s Market Performance

IDYA stocks went up by 1.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 62.05% and a quarterly performance of -1.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.35% for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.73% for IDYA stocks with a simple moving average of 12.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IDYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IDYA stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for IDYA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for IDYA in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $13 based on the research report published on August 15th of the current year 2022.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IDYA reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for IDYA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 18th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to IDYA, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on March 10th of the current year.

IDYA Trading at 21.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.74%, as shares surge +23.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDYA rose by +1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.32. In addition, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. saw -36.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IDYA

Equity return is now at value -22.40, with -17.80 for asset returns.