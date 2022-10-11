Wall Street Pummels Denbury Inc. (DEN) After Recent Earnings Report

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) went up by 6.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.66. The company’s stock price has collected 10.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/17/22 that Denbury Stock Surges on Report It’s Exploring a Sale

Is It Worth Investing in Denbury Inc. (NYSE :DEN) Right Now?

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Denbury Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $99.22, which is $0.15 above the current price. DEN currently public float of 48.08M and currently shorts hold a 10.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DEN was 720.05K shares.

DEN’s Market Performance

DEN stocks went up by 10.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.62% and a quarterly performance of 65.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.70% for Denbury Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.03% for DEN stocks with a simple moving average of 33.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DEN stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for DEN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DEN in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $102 based on the research report published on September 20th of the current year 2022.

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DEN reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for DEN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 20th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to DEN, setting the target price at $71 in the report published on July 19th of the current year.

DEN Trading at 18.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.61% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.76%, as shares surge +12.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DEN rose by +10.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.16. In addition, Denbury Inc. saw 29.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.10 for the present operating margin

+47.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denbury Inc. stands at +4.51. Equity return is now at value 31.40, with 18.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.