Truist Financial Corporation (TFC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) went down by -0.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.95. The company’s stock price has collected -3.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/18/22 that Big Regional Banks Might Face New Rules for Dealing With a Crisis

Is It Worth Investing in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE :TFC) Right Now?

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TFC is at 1.09.

TFC currently public float of 1.32B and currently shorts hold a 0.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TFC was 5.28M shares.

TFC’s Market Performance

TFC stocks went down by -3.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.66% and a quarterly performance of -8.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.67% for Truist Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.22% for TFC stocks with a simple moving average of -18.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TFC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for TFC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TFC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $55 based on the research report published on September 28th of the current year 2022.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TFC reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for TFC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 15th, 2022.

TFC Trading at -9.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares sank -12.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TFC fell by -3.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.38. In addition, Truist Financial Corporation saw -26.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TFC starting from ROGERS WILLIAM H JR, who sale 142,606 shares at the price of $47.78 back on Jul 20. After this action, ROGERS WILLIAM H JR now owns 862,590 shares of Truist Financial Corporation, valued at $6,813,429 using the latest closing price.

RATCLIFFE DAVID M, the Director of Truist Financial Corporation, purchase 132 shares at $46.99 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that RATCLIFFE DAVID M is holding 3,055 shares at $6,203 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TFC

Equity return is now at value 9.90, with 1.10 for asset returns.