Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | IronNet Inc. (IRNT)

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) went up by 10.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.00. The company’s stock price has collected -7.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/16/21 that IronNet Stock Is ‘in the Penalty Box’ as Revenue Falls Short

Is It Worth Investing in IronNet Inc. (NYSE :IRNT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for IronNet Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.57. IRNT currently public float of 76.57M and currently shorts hold a 4.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IRNT was 965.31K shares.

IRNT’s Market Performance

IRNT stocks went down by -7.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -71.98% and a quarterly performance of -74.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -94.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.74% for IronNet Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -40.48% for IRNT stocks with a simple moving average of -78.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRNT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for IRNT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for IRNT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $1 based on the research report published on September 15th of the current year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IRNT reach a price target of $0.15. The rating they have provided for IRNT stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on September 15th, 2022.

IRNT Trading at -64.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.28%, as shares sank -73.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -71.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRNT fell by -7.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9577. In addition, IronNet Inc. saw -85.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRNT starting from Closser Donald, who sale 9,220 shares at the price of $0.62 back on Oct 06. After this action, Closser Donald now owns 930,172 shares of IronNet Inc., valued at $5,716 using the latest closing price.

Closser Donald, the Chief Product Officer of IronNet Inc., sale 9,289 shares at $1.92 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Closser Donald is holding 939,392 shares at $17,835 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-834.15 for the present operating margin

+65.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for IronNet Inc. stands at -880.94. Equity return is now at value -884.50, with -312.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.78.