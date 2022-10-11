Is Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) a Keeper?

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) went up by 3.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $373.58. The company’s stock price has collected 2.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/06/20 that Today’s Logistics Report: Rebound on Wheels; Reviving Auto Supply Chains; Alibaba Eyes Payments

Is It Worth Investing in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ :ODFL) Right Now?

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ODFL is at 1.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $286.11, which is $18.71 above the current price. ODFL currently public float of 97.63M and currently shorts hold a 3.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ODFL was 858.94K shares.

ODFL’s Market Performance

ODFL stocks went up by 2.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.35% and a quarterly performance of 1.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.31% for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.74% for ODFL stocks with a simple moving average of -6.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ODFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ODFL stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for ODFL by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for ODFL in the upcoming period, according to Vertical Research is $260 based on the research report published on August 17th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to ODFL, setting the target price at $282 in the report published on June 28th of the current year.

ODFL Trading at -3.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ODFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares sank -2.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ODFL rose by +2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $257.80. In addition, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. saw -25.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ODFL starting from CONGDON DAVID S, who sale 28,754 shares at the price of $296.24 back on Aug 03. After this action, CONGDON DAVID S now owns 780,815 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., valued at $8,517,957 using the latest closing price.

CONGDON DAVID S, the Executive Chairman of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., sale 6,246 shares at $300.14 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that CONGDON DAVID S is holding 809,569 shares at $1,874,674 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ODFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.97 for the present operating margin

+32.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. stands at +19.68. Equity return is now at value 35.10, with 26.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.98.