Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) went down by -3.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $213.63. The company’s stock price has collected -3.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/23/22 that Palo Alto’s Earnings Were Fantastic. But This Technician Says It’s Time to Short the Stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ :PANW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PANW is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 30 analysts out of 37 who provided ratings for Palo Alto Networks Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $219.62, which is $55.11 above the current price. PANW currently public float of 293.83M and currently shorts hold a 6.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PANW was 4.03M shares.

PANW’s Market Performance

PANW stocks went down by -3.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.34% and a quarterly performance of -0.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.86% for Palo Alto Networks Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.27% for PANW stocks with a simple moving average of -7.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PANW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PANW stocks, with SMBC Nikko repeating the rating for PANW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PANW in the upcoming period, according to SMBC Nikko is $230 based on the research report published on October 07th of the current year 2022.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PANW reach a price target of $207. The rating they have provided for PANW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 06th, 2022.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to PANW, setting the target price at $250 in the report published on September 16th of the current year.

PANW Trading at -6.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PANW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares sank -13.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PANW fell by -3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $170.90. In addition, Palo Alto Networks Inc. saw -12.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PANW starting from Paul Josh D., who sale 735 shares at the price of $170.07 back on Oct 07. After this action, Paul Josh D. now owns 33,657 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc., valued at $125,001 using the latest closing price.

ZUK NIR, the EVP, Chief Technology Officer of Palo Alto Networks Inc., sale 36,000 shares at $168.45 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that ZUK NIR is holding 1,943,436 shares at $6,064,152 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PANW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.33 for the present operating margin

+71.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palo Alto Networks Inc. stands at -4.85. Equity return is now at value -90.20, with -2.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.