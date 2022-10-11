Here’s How Your Trade Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) Aggressively Right Now

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) went down by -10.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $67.76. The company’s stock price has collected -14.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :VRNS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VRNS is at 1.08.

VRNS currently public float of 108.03M and currently shorts hold a 3.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRNS was 1.09M shares.

VRNS’s Market Performance

VRNS stocks went down by -14.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.36% and a quarterly performance of -19.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -60.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.74% for Varonis Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.99% for VRNS stocks with a simple moving average of -35.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRNS

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRNS reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for VRNS stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on June 27th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to VRNS, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on April 29th of the current year.

VRNS Trading at -18.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.84%, as shares sank -24.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRNS fell by -14.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.20. In addition, Varonis Systems Inc. saw -52.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRNS starting from Segev Ofer, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $27.51 back on Oct 05. After this action, Segev Ofer now owns 73,910 shares of Varonis Systems Inc., valued at $41,265 using the latest closing price.

Segev Ofer, the Director of Varonis Systems Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $31.48 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that Segev Ofer is holding 75,410 shares at $47,216 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.58 for the present operating margin

+84.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Varonis Systems Inc. stands at -29.95. Equity return is now at value -23.90, with -12.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.44.