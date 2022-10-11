Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Just Got Our Attention

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) went down by -7.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $121.26. The company’s stock price has collected -5.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ :GH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GH is at 0.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Guardant Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $96.64, which is $42.72 above the current price. GH currently public float of 97.42M and currently shorts hold a 4.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GH was 914.25K shares.

GH’s Market Performance

GH stocks went down by -5.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.72% and a quarterly performance of 7.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.14% for Guardant Health Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.55% for GH stocks with a simple moving average of -10.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GH stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for GH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GH in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $99 based on the research report published on October 06th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GH reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for GH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 25th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to GH, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on June 03rd of the current year.

GH Trading at -2.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.31%, as shares sank -15.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GH fell by -5.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.90. In addition, Guardant Health Inc. saw -48.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GH starting from Kalia Kumud, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $51.39 back on Aug 17. After this action, Kalia Kumud now owns 18,530 shares of Guardant Health Inc., valued at $102,781 using the latest closing price.

Merrill Amelia, the SVP, People of Guardant Health Inc., sale 4,500 shares at $54.32 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Merrill Amelia is holding 20,208 shares at $244,441 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-109.36 for the present operating margin

+66.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guardant Health Inc. stands at -108.57. Equity return is now at value -99.90, with -26.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.72.