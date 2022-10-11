Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Airbnb Inc. (ABNB)?

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) went up by 2.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $212.58. The company’s stock price has collected 5.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/05/22 that Buy Airbnb Stock Because Travel Demand Is Resilient, Says Analyst

Is It Worth Investing in Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ :ABNB) Right Now?

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 60.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 39 who provided ratings for Airbnb Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 21 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $135.03, which is $29.44 above the current price. ABNB currently public float of 384.13M and currently shorts hold a 4.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABNB was 5.90M shares.

ABNB’s Market Performance

ABNB stocks went up by 5.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.12% and a quarterly performance of 14.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.29% for Airbnb Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.41% for ABNB stocks with a simple moving average of -17.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABNB stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for ABNB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ABNB in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $143 based on the research report published on October 05th of the current year 2022.

ABNB Trading at -3.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares sank -11.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABNB rose by +5.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.89. In addition, Airbnb Inc. saw -33.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABNB starting from BALOGH ARISTOTLE N, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $105.49 back on Oct 03. After this action, BALOGH ARISTOTLE N now owns 238,481 shares of Airbnb Inc., valued at $263,725 using the latest closing price.

Gebbia Joseph, the Director of Airbnb Inc., sale 250,000 shares at $106.07 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that Gebbia Joseph is holding 1,500,101 shares at $26,516,730 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.24 for the present operating margin

+80.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Airbnb Inc. stands at -5.88. Equity return is now at value 26.00, with 7.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.