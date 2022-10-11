Can AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) Remain Competitive?

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) went up by 0.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.90. The company’s stock price has collected -12.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE :AMTD) Right Now?

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for AMTD IDEA Group declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $69.90. AMTD currently public float of 20.76M and currently shorts hold a 0.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMTD was 14.37M shares.

AMTD’s Market Performance

AMTD stocks went down by -12.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.83% and a quarterly performance of 8.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -74.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.75% for AMTD IDEA Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.76% for AMTD stocks with a simple moving average of -53.33% for the last 200 days.

AMTD Trading at -45.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMTD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.40%, as shares sank -20.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMTD fell by -18.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4005. In addition, AMTD IDEA Group saw -64.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMTD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+137.26 for the present operating margin

+99.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMTD IDEA Group stands at +111.90. The total capital return value is set at 16.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.08. Equity return is now at value 14.70, with 13.40 for asset returns.

Based on AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD), the company’s capital structure generated 56.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.21. Total debt to assets is 33.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.