Cameco Corporation (CCJ): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) went down by -4.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.49. The company’s stock price has collected -7.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cameco Corporation (NYSE :CCJ) Right Now?

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 220.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCJ is at 0.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Cameco Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CCJ currently public float of 397.96M and currently shorts hold a 3.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCJ was 5.89M shares.

CCJ’s Market Performance

CCJ stocks went down by -7.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.95% and a quarterly performance of 18.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.49% for Cameco Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.17% for CCJ stocks with a simple moving average of 2.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCJ

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CCJ, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

CCJ Trading at -5.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares sank -16.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCJ fell by -7.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.40. In addition, Cameco Corporation saw 16.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCJ

Equity return is now at value 1.30, with 0.90 for asset returns.