Buy or Sell Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) went up by 14.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.87. The company’s stock price has collected 21.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ :CYRN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CYRN is at 0.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Cyren Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.00. CYRN currently public float of 5.40M and currently shorts hold a 2.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CYRN was 212.92K shares.

CYRN’s Market Performance

CYRN stocks went up by 21.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.81% and a quarterly performance of -42.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.21% for Cyren Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.05% for CYRN stocks with a simple moving average of -63.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYRN stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for CYRN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CYRN in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $3 based on the research report published on June 26th of the previous year 2019.

CYRN Trading at -19.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.15%, as shares sank -16.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYRN rose by +21.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1266. In addition, Cyren Ltd. saw -80.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYRN starting from Fleck Michael, who sale 1,510 shares at the price of $1.94 back on Jun 16. After this action, Fleck Michael now owns 14,139 shares of Cyren Ltd., valued at $2,929 using the latest closing price.

Tamir Michael, the VP, Global Support Services of Cyren Ltd., sale 3,012 shares at $7.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that Tamir Michael is holding 482,443 shares at $23,192 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-69.55 for the present operating margin

+51.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cyren Ltd. stands at -73.87. Equity return is now at value -215.50, with -60.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.