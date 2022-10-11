A Lesson to Learn: Horizon Acquisition Corporation II (HZON)

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE:HZON) went down by -0.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.15. The company’s stock price has collected 0.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 5 min ago that Flexjet to Go Public Through $2.6 Billion SPAC Deal

Is It Worth Investing in Horizon Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE :HZON) Right Now?

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE:HZON) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.83 x from its present earnings ratio.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

HZON currently public float of 36.98M and currently shorts hold a 0.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HZON was 220.42K shares.

HZON’s Market Performance

HZON stocks went up by 0.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.50% and a quarterly performance of 0.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.12% for Horizon Acquisition Corporation II. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.20% for HZON stocks with a simple moving average of 1.17% for the last 200 days.

HZON Trading at 0.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HZON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.12%, as shares surge +0.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HZON rose by +0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.00. In addition, Horizon Acquisition Corporation II saw 1.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HZON

Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 4.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.