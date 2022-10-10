Why Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) went down by -7.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $179.47. The company’s stock price has collected 3.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/08/22 that Rivian Recalls Nearly All of Its Vehicles Due to Loose Fastener

Is It Worth Investing in Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ :RIVN) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $52.19, which is $19.17 above the current price. RIVN currently public float of 796.61M and currently shorts hold a 5.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RIVN was 17.15M shares.

RIVN’s Market Performance

RIVN stocks went up by 3.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.94% and a quarterly performance of 13.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.34% for Rivian Automotive Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.54% for RIVN stocks with a simple moving average of -23.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIVN stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for RIVN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RIVN in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $65 based on the research report published on September 29th of the current year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RIVN reach a price target of $62, previously predicting the price at $75. The rating they have provided for RIVN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 28th, 2022.

RIVN Trading at -3.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.64%, as shares sank -9.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIVN rose by +3.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.76. In addition, Rivian Automotive Inc. saw -67.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIVN starting from Baker Jeff, who sale 1,753 shares at the price of $37.27 back on Aug 15. After this action, Baker Jeff now owns 79,666 shares of Rivian Automotive Inc., valued at $65,342 using the latest closing price.

FLATLEY JAY T, the Director of Rivian Automotive Inc., purchase 40,000 shares at $29.31 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that FLATLEY JAY T is holding 92,616 shares at $1,172,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7672.73 for the present operating margin

-1203.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rivian Automotive Inc. stands at -8523.64. Equity return is now at value -54.90, with -38.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.13.