The Chart for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) went down by -6.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.33. The company’s stock price has collected -9.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/29/22 that Opendoor Stock Has Been Hit by Recession Fears. But the Case for iBuying Still Has Merit.

Is It Worth Investing in Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :OPEN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Opendoor Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.96, which is $5.15 above the current price. OPEN currently public float of 533.69M and currently shorts hold a 12.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OPEN was 18.02M shares.

OPEN’s Market Performance

OPEN stocks went down by -9.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -38.24% and a quarterly performance of -45.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.95% for Opendoor Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.46% for OPEN stocks with a simple moving average of -61.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPEN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for OPEN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OPEN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $9 based on the research report published on July 28th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPEN reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for OPEN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 13th, 2022.

OPEN Trading at -36.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.39%, as shares sank -42.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPEN fell by -9.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.52. In addition, Opendoor Technologies Inc. saw -80.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPEN starting from WHEELER CARRIE, who sale 115,378 shares at the price of $4.06 back on Sep 16. After this action, WHEELER CARRIE now owns 4,130,645 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc., valued at $468,988 using the latest closing price.

Low Ah Kee Andrew, the President of Opendoor Technologies Inc., sale 183,782 shares at $5.26 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Low Ah Kee Andrew is holding 3,518,046 shares at $967,612 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.03 for the present operating margin

+9.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Opendoor Technologies Inc. stands at -8.25. Equity return is now at value -11.80, with -3.00 for asset returns.