Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) went down by -10.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $299.39. The company’s stock price has collected -3.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/11/22 that As Chip Stocks Soar, This One Stands Out

Is It Worth Investing in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ :SYNA) Right Now?

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SYNA is at 1.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Synaptics Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $187.00, which is $91.94 above the current price. SYNA currently public float of 39.57M and currently shorts hold a 8.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SYNA was 467.70K shares.

SYNA’s Market Performance

SYNA stocks went down by -3.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.12% and a quarterly performance of -17.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.22% for Synaptics Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.28% for SYNA stocks with a simple moving average of -43.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYNA

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYNA reach a price target of $185. The rating they have provided for SYNA stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 07th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to SYNA, setting the target price at $310 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

SYNA Trading at -22.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.91%, as shares sank -22.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYNA fell by -3.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.60. In addition, Synaptics Incorporated saw -67.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYNA starting from Awsare Saleel, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $123.00 back on Sep 09. After this action, Awsare Saleel now owns 34,608 shares of Synaptics Incorporated, valued at $492,001 using the latest closing price.

Awsare Saleel, the of Synaptics Incorporated, sale 4,000 shares at $133.58 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Awsare Saleel is holding 38,608 shares at $534,307 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.52 for the present operating margin

+51.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synaptics Incorporated stands at +14.80. Equity return is now at value 22.90, with 10.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.