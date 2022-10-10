Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR)

FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) went up by 2.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.36. The company’s stock price has collected 118.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ :FNGR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FNGR is at 0.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for FingerMotion Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

FNGR currently public float of 23.64M and currently shorts hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FNGR was 2.75M shares.

FNGR’s Market Performance

FNGR stocks went up by 118.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 770.39% and a quarterly performance of 472.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 49.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 30.75% for FingerMotion Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 222.05% for FNGR stocks with a simple moving average of 193.02% for the last 200 days.

FNGR Trading at 383.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 30.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 49.46%, as shares surge +871.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +515.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNGR rose by +118.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.62. In addition, FingerMotion Inc. saw 3.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNGR starting from Shen Martin Chung-Wen, who purchase 4,806 shares at the price of $2.02 back on Apr 27. After this action, Shen Martin Chung-Wen now owns 705,000 shares of FingerMotion Inc., valued at $9,708 using the latest closing price.

Shen Martin Chung-Wen, the CEO of FingerMotion Inc., purchase 194 shares at $2.02 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that Shen Martin Chung-Wen is holding 700,194 shares at $392 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNGR

Equity return is now at value -111.10, with -56.30 for asset returns.