Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) went up by 2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $515.49. The company’s stock price has collected 5.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/21/22 that Putin Talks Tough. Defense Names Gain.

Is It Worth Investing in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE :NOC) Right Now?

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.81 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NOC is at 0.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Northrop Grumman Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $508.76, which is $17.03 above the current price. NOC currently public float of 154.37M and currently shorts hold a 1.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NOC was 739.32K shares.

NOC’s Market Performance

NOC stocks went up by 5.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.30% and a quarterly performance of 4.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.74% for Northrop Grumman Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.64% for NOC stocks with a simple moving average of 10.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOC stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for NOC by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for NOC in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $550 based on the research report published on August 30th of the current year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOC reach a price target of $529, previously predicting the price at $488. The rating they have provided for NOC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 29th, 2022.

NOC Trading at 2.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares surge +0.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOC rose by +5.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $483.57. In addition, Northrop Grumman Corporation saw 28.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOC starting from CHESTON SHEILA C., who sale 4,025 shares at the price of $473.99 back on Aug 09. After this action, CHESTON SHEILA C. now owns 25,350 shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation, valued at $1,907,810 using the latest closing price.

Wilson Thomas L Jr, the CVP and Pres. Space Systems of Northrop Grumman Corporation, sale 582 shares at $482.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Wilson Thomas L Jr is holding 2,094 shares at $280,524 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.29 for the present operating margin

+20.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Northrop Grumman Corporation stands at +19.64. Equity return is now at value 44.30, with 13.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.