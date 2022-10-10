Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Cano Health Inc. (CANO)?

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) went up by 9.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.99. The company’s stock price has collected 11.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/07/22 that CVS in ‘Exclusive Talks’ to Buy Cano Health: Report

Is It Worth Investing in Cano Health Inc. (NYSE :CANO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Cano Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.11, which is -$0.56 below the current price. CANO currently public float of 157.81M and currently shorts hold a 13.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CANO was 4.63M shares.

CANO’s Market Performance

CANO stocks went up by 11.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 46.95% and a quarterly performance of 72.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.58% for Cano Health Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.36% for CANO stocks with a simple moving average of 57.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CANO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CANO stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for CANO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CANO in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $7 based on the research report published on September 07th of the current year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CANO reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for CANO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 24th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to CANO, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on June 15th of the current year.

CANO Trading at 44.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CANO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.46%, as shares surge +41.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CANO rose by +11.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.95. In addition, Cano Health Inc. saw 8.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CANO starting from Gold Lewis, who purchase 300,000 shares at the price of $6.81 back on Mar 17. After this action, Gold Lewis now owns 314,825 shares of Cano Health Inc., valued at $2,043,000 using the latest closing price.

Hernandez Marlow, the CEO and President of Cano Health Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $8.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Hernandez Marlow is holding 2,891,962 shares at $120,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CANO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.89 for the present operating margin

+9.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cano Health Inc. stands at -1.12. Equity return is now at value -9.00, with -1.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.