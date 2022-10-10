Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)?

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) went down by -2.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.30. The company’s stock price has collected 7.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE :BBD) Right Now?

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.70 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BBD is at 0.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Banco Bradesco S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.50, which is $1.02 above the current price. BBD currently public float of 5.32B and currently shorts hold a 0.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BBD was 28.17M shares.

BBD’s Market Performance

BBD stocks went up by 7.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.02% and a quarterly performance of 26.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.21% for Banco Bradesco S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.75% for BBD stocks with a simple moving average of 8.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBD

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to BBD, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

BBD Trading at 6.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares surge +5.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBD rose by +7.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.82. In addition, Banco Bradesco S.A. saw 28.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.92 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Bradesco S.A. stands at +9.41. Equity return is now at value 15.00, with 1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.