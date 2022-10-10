Inventiva S.A. (IVA) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) went up by 72.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.78. The company’s stock price has collected 79.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ :IVA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Inventiva S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.00, which is $12.14 above the current price. IVA currently public float of 42.13M and currently shorts hold a 0.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IVA was 8.21K shares.

IVA’s Market Performance

IVA stocks went up by 79.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 75.81% and a quarterly performance of 16.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 39.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.09% for Inventiva S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 81.42% for IVA stocks with a simple moving average of -21.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IVA

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to IVA, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on August 04th of the previous year.

IVA Trading at 60.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 39.59%, as shares surge +75.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IVA rose by +79.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.04. In addition, Inventiva S.A. saw -48.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1317.31 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Inventiva S.A. stands at -1183.48. The total capital return value is set at -50.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.71.

Based on Inventiva S.A. (IVA), the company’s capital structure generated 11.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.30. Total debt to assets is 8.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 29.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.02.